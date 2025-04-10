Tony Schiavone breaks character during live AEW television

AEW veteran Tony Schiavone suddenly broke his character moments ago on Dynamite while on the commentary desk. He had a few words to say to a certain top star on the roster.

Last weekend at AEW Dynasty, FTR turned on their longtime friend Cope (FKA Edge in WWE) after their loss to the Death Riders with the World Trios Championship on the line. They took him out with several brutal moves, including multiple ConChairTos. Earlier tonight on Dynamite, the commentary team recapped the situation, and it was revealed that the Rated-R Superstar will be out indefinitely due to the attack.

Tony Schiavone spoke about the situation and had a few things to get off his chest. He had seen a lot of despicable moments like this, but this was at the top of the list. The veteran commentator then brought up how they disappointed him and the fans. He specifically called out Dax Harwood, claiming that even the latter's daughter would be disappointed in him.

FTR has yet to comment on their actions, as they turned around and left without a trace after the attack. Their promo could come soon, and the fans may finally know why they betrayed Cope.

