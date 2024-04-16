Tony Schiavone breaks silence on his reaction after the airing of CM Punk-Jack Perry All In footage

The legendary AEW announcer, Tony Schiavone, opens up on his viral reaction after the CM Punk-Jack Perry 'All In' footage was aired on Dynamite.

On the most recent episode of Dynamite, AEW decided to air the backstage footage of the altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry. The legendary All Elite announcer, Tony Schiavone, who was present at the moment, also went viral for his sad reaction after the footage was aired.

Breaking the silence on his viral reaction, Schiavone stated on his What Happened When podcast that he doesn't care about the footage and that it is not a 'finger poke of doom moment for Tony Khan's promotion like the people have been saying. Schiavone also said that AEW can't be compared to WCW.

Furthermore, Tony Schiavone clarified why he reacted the way he did after the 'All In' footage was aired Live on Dynamite last week:

"I think it's hilarious, not hilarious; that people can take screenshots and assume anything from a screenshot. My facial reaction to what happened was my facial reaction trying to put more heat on the Bucks for being a**holes. Within the storyline itself. I did not have any reaction to the footage we saw because I don't give a damn." [H/T Drainmaker on X]

WCW legend was not upset at Tony Khan for airing the CM Punk-Jack Perry footage

The former WCW veteran announcer, Tony Schiavone, also clarified that he was not upset at either AEW or Tony Khan for airing the unseen footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry from 'All In'. Instead, he was selling what was going on with The Young Bucks:

"I was not upset at the promotion. I was not upset at Tony Khan. I was not pi**ed off about what we had shown. I was trying to be fully in the moment of the angle, which is the Bucks b*tching about FTR not wanting to shake their hands and getting fu**ed around. That's what I was I was doing. Of course, everyone wants to create their own story and that's fine. That's what social media is about. Social media is about idiots coming together and trying to come up with their own ideas." [H/T Drainmaker on X]

Meanwhile, after all the chaos following the footage being aired, it seems as if everyone will move on from here, and only time will tell if the topic will be raised yet again in the future.

Do you think CM Punk is in the wrong after seeing the footage? Sound off by using the discuss button.

