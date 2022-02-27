Popular AEW personality gives his honest opinion on Cody Rhodes leaving the promotion

On the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone spoke about Cody Rhodes' departure from All Elite Wrestling.

Cody shocked the wrestling world when he announced that he and his wife Brandi are leaving AEW. Cody was one of the founders and Executive Vice President of AEW as well as an in-ring talent.

Speaking to Conrad Thompson on the What Happened When podcast, Schiavone said Cody was the one who got him in touch with owner Tony Khan and was the reason why he signed with AEW:

"Cody was the one who got me in touch with Tony Khan after you got me in touch with Cody and that’s why I signed and of course, I’m very close to the family." [0:53-1:02]

Tony then spoke about how he initially felt shocked about the entire scenario but understands that it's wrestling and these scenarios are part of the business:

“As I know and as I kind of said, after you get over the shock of it, you kinda think, you know what, it’s wrestling, it happens. This is the first one that has left our company, but it’s one of our biggest names that left the company so that’s why it’s the biggest shock." [1:25-1:40]

Tony Schiavone sent Cody Rhodes a message after he left AEW

On the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone talked about the message he sent to The American Nightmare after hearing about his departure:

“Cody and I are friends, and we just said our pleasantries basically, texting back and forth. Good luck, sorry it didn’t work out. I loved working with you, best to you and Brandi and, boom, that’s been it.” [9:01-9:19]

You can check out the entire segment below:

Where do you think Cody Rhodes ends up next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

A wrestling veteran says a current AEW star would have been a great opponent for Roddy Piper here

Edited by Abhinav Singh