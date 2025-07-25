Tony Schiavone comments on whether AEW will officially pay tribute to Hulk Hogan

  • home icon
By Sujay
Published Jul 25, 2025 03:39 GMT
Hulk Hogan (left) and AEW logo (right). (Image credits: wwe.com &amp; AEW Facebook page)
Hulk Hogan (left) and AEW logo (right). (Image credits: wwe.com & AEW Facebook page)

Tony Schiavone has commented on whether AEW will officially pay tribute to Hulk Hogan. Fans will be curious to see what happens on Collision this coming Saturday.

The news of Hogan’s passing, at the age of 71, shocked the entire wrestling community. It was reported that The Immortal One died on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. The news broke fans' hearts worldwide because Hulk Hogan is such an icon, known for his work in WCW, WWE, and TNA.

Since his popularity goes beyond just one company, some fans were curious whether All Elite Wrestling would pay tribute to the late, great WWE Hall of Famer, and a user asked Tony Schiavone about it. The commentator took to X and wrote that he does not know.

“Good question. I really don’t know.”
It will be interesting to see if All Elite President Tony Khan will be compelled to pay tribute to the former WWE World Champion.

Tony Schiavone clarifies comments about Hulk Hogan

Tony Schiavone had an eventful day regarding him and his comments on the passing of Hulk Hogan.

He earlier wrote that Hogan was not a friend but only a coworker. One fan called him out on that and reminded him of the time he had a contract in WCW when the nWo was running things. Schiavone issued a clarification and wrote:

“Okay ‘sigh’. I guess I’ve got to spell this out for you. The person said Hogan was a close friend of mine. He was a friend of mine. Not a close friend. A co worker who I was friendly with. Most people understand what I was saying. Many do not. Good luck with your podcast or whatever.”
The former nWo member will be missed not only because of his popularity in wrestling but also for how he touched lives outside the wrestling world and beyond.

