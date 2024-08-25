Tony Schiavone makes a huge announcement for AEW All In match

AEW veteran Tony Schiavone provided a huge update regarding an important match at All In this Sunday. The 66-year-old made the announcement during the latest edition of Collision.

A Casino Gauntlet match is also scheduled, along with several high-profile matches on the All In card. The winner of the contest will get an opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship in the future. As of now, Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page, Roderick Strong, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O'Reilly have been announced for the bout. More surprising names are also expected to appear during the match.

Tonight on Collision, Tony Schiavone revealed that the winner of the Casino Gauntlet match would be able to cash in for a world title shot at any time.

This opens many possibilities as Swerve Strickland will defend the AEW World Title against Bryan Danielson in a Title vs. Career match in the main event of the All In pay-per-view. The winner of the Casino Gauntlet could cash in his title shot during the main event.

It remains to be seen what transpires at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

