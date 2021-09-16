Wrestling legend breaks character, reveals what Adam Cole is like backstage

Speaking on an episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, wrestling legend Tony Schiavone broke character to praise Adam Cole and revealed the latter's backstage demeanor.

Cole had previously slammed Schiavone in a recent AEW Dynamite episode for being too close to his wife, Dr. Britt Baker, and called him a 'nerd.' The former NXT star said he didn't trust him completely and threatened the commentator to stay away from Baker.

After this week's AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone sat down to talk about Cole's debut match on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. The latter won his debut bout against Frankie Kazarian on Dynamite and was excellent throughout the same.

Schiavone praised the popular star for having an incredible match. He added that fans can expect more such matches from Cole, who he called one of the greatest and nicest talents on the current AEW roster.

"He is one of the nicest young [men] that I have met," said Schiavone. "Listen, you have to be a wonderful soul to be able to live with Britt Baker. And I'm so glad, because I know that the kid can really work. I know that he can really give us a great match. That’s what it's all about. When fans walk away from a PPV or a television show, we want them to think, 'That was a hell of a match that we saw.' Not all matches are gonna be great guys, they are not and we love for every match to be great but more than that you are gonna have great matches and that's what Adam Cole is gonna bring to us."

Adam Cole's challenge for Christian Cage and Jurassic Express

After his debut match at AEW, Adam Cole took the microphone and issued a challenge for Christian Cage and Jurassic Express.

He explained how the IMPACT World Champion and Jurassic Express had exasperated him in AEW lately.

Also Read

Adam Cole then challenged Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus to a tag team match featuring him and The Young Bucks at Rampage: Grand Slam next week.

Since his debut for AEW at All Out, the former NXT star has been involved in an intense rivalry with Cage and Jurassic Express. So fans can expect this feud to further intensify at Rampage: Grand Slam.

A top IMPACT Wrestling star just told us he wants to face AEW's Adam Cole. Click here for more.

Edited by Kartik Arry