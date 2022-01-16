"A big star" – Tony Schiavone predicts big things for 22-year old AEW star

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone was a guest on the latest episode of Culture State. During the interview, the WCW and WWE veteran discussed several topics including Hook's rise as a major star in All Elite Wrestling.

During the interview, which took place before Hook's third match against Aaron Solo, Tony Schiavone described the young AEW wrestler as someone who will be a big star. Schiavone also stressed that to fulfill his potential, Hook has to be able to back up his persona and in-ring ability with quality promos:

"I've said this over and over again, we've got right now, with us, TAZ's son Hook, who has become a big star in two matches. For him to get over that hump, he will have to talk, you have to be able to talk. That's why the Horsemen were so tremendous. Ric Flair could talk, Tully could talk, Arn was great, Ole Anderson was wonderful, and those were the basis of the Four Horsemen."

"That's the way to get over, as we say, to be able to do a promo. That's another thing too, not enough guys get a chance to do a promo."

Tony Schiavone on Bryan Danielson and Minoru Suzuki's match in AEW

Tony Schiavone was also asked about his thoughts on Minoru Suzuki and Bryan Danielson's AEW match. Schiavone said that he loved that match and pointed out how both men told a story without the need to use tables or too many high spots:

"[Bryan] Danielson and [Minoru] Suzuki are tremendous strikers and they know how to wrestle. I hate to use cliches, but they are a throwback to the old school, and I love that match and I agree with you, you can have a great match without diving through the ropes or using a table."

Bryan Danielson recently challenged world champion Page. Their first match ended in a time-limit draw with Page, winning the rematch to retain the world title.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Culture State.

Vince Russo has an issue with a current AEW Champion's booking. More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh