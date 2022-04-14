"He concerns me" - WCW legend on his reaction to MJF's promo work in AEW

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone discussed MJF and the content of his promo work while speaking on the Rob Brown Show. During the interview, the WCW legend recalled a backstage conversation he had with Friedman after he felt he had crossed the line.

MJF casts an essential figure in AEW programming, having solidified himself as a pillar of the future of the Jacksonville-based promotion with compelling character work and storytelling. The former Tough Enough hopeful sets himself apart from his peers with his no-filter approach to promos, often times treading the moral line when he speaks.

Schiavone described the Pinnacle leader as "out of his mind" and admitted his "concern" following a religiously charged interaction between MJF and fans in attendance during Dynamite.

"MJF is like, well he's out of his mind. They were chanting one night about his religion, being Jewish, and he said something about Jesus Christ. When he said it, I remember thinking, 'He is out of his freaking mind.' I went backstage and I went, 'why would you say something like that?' He said, 'Did you hear what they were chanting about me and my religion?' 'Yeah, but stop.' He concerns me,” (H/T - Fightful)

MJF will look to settle scores with Shawn Dean this week on AEW Dynamite

MJF last competed in-ring at AEW Revolution, losing out to CM Punk in a Dog Collar Match. The Long Islander will make his return to action this week on Dynamite, seeking to avenge his other 2022 loss when he faces Captain Shawn Dean.

Dean and MJF squared off in January, with the former securing the win via disqualification after interference from CM Punk. During last week's edition of Dynamite, the Captain additionally scored a win over Shawn Spears thanks to Wardlow's distraction.

