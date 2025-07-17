Tony Schiavone reveals major star suffered unfortunate injury at All In 2025; misses AEW Dynamite

Tony Schiavone confirmed a top star was injured at AEW All In: Texas. The pay-per-view saw many stars banged up, and some even injured. Mina Shirakawa, who recently won the Interim ROH Women's Television Championship at Supercard of Honor, sustained an injury at Globe Life Field Stadium.
Mina was a part of a Casino Gauntlet Match at the PPV, where she showcased great athleticism. Unfortunately, she was pinned by ROH Women's World Champion Athena to win the bout and earn a future title shot at Toni Storm's crown.
Tonight on Dynamite, the two stars were engaged in a battle of words. While The Timeless Star was giving her victory speech, The Goddess interrupted. Athena then claimed that she had taken Toni's friend Mina out of the picture and could cash in her contract anytime she wanted.
Meanwhile, Tony Schiavone, on commentary, revealed that the Interim ROH Women's Television Champion injured her hand at All In: Texas.
It will be interesting to see when Mina returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion. It remains to be seen if she has to vacate the ROH Women's TV Championship now since she can't defend the gold until she recovers.
Meanwhile, next week on AEW Dynamite, Athena's prodigy Billie Starkz will step in the ring to face Toni Storm.
Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.