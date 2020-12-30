Tony Schiavone reveals AEW has signed Brodie Lee Jr. to a contract

There are many takeaways over the last several days since the passing of AEW Superstar Brodie Lee. Above all, one that stands out is how much AEW as a company truly cares about their roster and treats them like family.

After Brodie Lee's wife, Amanda Huber, announced her husband's untimely passing on Instagram, one of the first replies came from AEW Executive Vice President Matt Jackson, who told her, "You're our family forever. We love you."

The company has proven that in spades, not just over the last couple of days but over the last several weeks, as Tony Schiavone has talked about in-depth on his podcast, What Happened. He has revealed that the company has signed Lee's son, eight-year-old Brodie Lee Jr., to an AEW contract.

"Knowing Brodie was very sick and it was the holidays and knowing it was going to be very difficult for him to 'kick out,' [AEW] brought little Brodie to TV and wrestling is his life. They made him a member of the Dark Order, they put a mask on him, he came out with a kendo stick and beat up a lot of people. They signed him to a contract, legitimately signed him to a contract. When he gets of age, he'll be with AEW. They have taken care of him. He follows guys around in the back and becomes part of us. He gets involved with the guys, sits in Gorilla position, comes out with the mask and does some crazy things. The roster loved Brodie and we are family."

AEW will take care of the Huber family from now on

Schiavone also shared stories of how late the company stays around to record episodes of AEW Dark. Some of the tapings go on as late as 2 AM, yet Amanda stayed for their duration because Brodie Lee Jr. didn't want to leave.

This Wednesday night, AEW will honor the wrestler Brodie Lee and the man Jon Huber on a special edition of Dynamite that will celebrate his life, featuring matches including his son's favorite wrestlers.

Make sure to have a box of tissues handy Wednesday night as there likely won't be a dry eye in the house by the time the show is over.

