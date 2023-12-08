Tony Schiavone says popular AEW star is Disco Inferno, but with talent

Beloved AEW commentator gave a seal of approval to a top star from the company and compared him to Disco Inferno. The star in question is none other than Ryan Nemeth.

Nemeth, who is also the younger brother of former WWE star Dolph Ziggler, has been making waves in AEW and has caught the eyes of fans around the world. Tony Schiavone was a guest on the What Happened When podcast when he shared his thoughts about Nemeth.

Tony compared Ryan to Disco Inferno but added that he is more talented than the former wrestler. He said:

"The Disco Inferno is Ryan Nemeth, the ‘Hollywood Hunk’ back in 1999. Same cadence of the voice … they sound the same. And we just had Ryan Nemeth, actually [as] you and I are recording this, you will see it tonight on Rampage, Ryan Nemeth did an in-ring promo, and that’s the Disco Inferno. The only difference is that Ryan Nemeth has talent.” [H/T EWrestlingnews]

Schiavone has seen a lot of great wrestlers during his time in the industry. So, for Ryan to get this endorsement from the AEW man is a big deal.

Ryan Nemeth once had a heated confrontation with CM Punk in AEW

As Tony Schiavone said, it seems like Ryan Nemeth is not afraid to get into people's faces. That was evident when CM Punk was still AEW as the two men got into a confrontation.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that one of Ryan’s tweets that implied Punk was ‘literally the softest man alive’ was the one that angered the current WWE star. Punk got into Ryan’s face, and it was reported that the two had a heated moment.

One way that it could be described was that CM Punk was ranting like a madman, while other accounts said that two men were just handling business like grown-ups.

All in all, it goes on to show that Nemeth is not afraid to say something controversial, and that does make him similar to Disco Inferno.

