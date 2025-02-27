Tony Schiavone very unhappy over major tag team not being in WWE Hall of Fame - "It's a crime"

Tony Schiavone recently commented on the WWE Hall of Fame. He was upset that a major tag team has not been rewarded for their contributions to the business.

Ad

Demolition was a popular tag team that dominated the tag team division in WWE between 1987 and 1991. During their tenure in the Stamford-based promotion, the duo won the tag team championship three times. Their run with WWE ended in 1991, and since then, they have not been seen on TV.

Recently, reports surfaced that Demolition had signed a Legends deal with the Stamford-based promotion. This could mean that they might make appearances for the company in the future.

Ad

Trending

On his What Happened When podcast, Conrad Thompson asked Tony Schiavone whether he thought the duo of Ax and Smash should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Tony replied that it was a crime that the tandem was not in the Hall of Fame yet. He felt the duo deserved the recognition.

“Absolutely. It’s a crime they’re not in it already. See, that’s what pi**es me off about that Hall of Fame. If you deserve to be in the Hall of Fame (…) I guess it happens with every Hall of Fame, right? There’s always people that are against you because they don’t like you or they had a problem with you, even though you may have deserved it."

Ad

Tony also compared the situation to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction of KISS.

"I had a problem with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Why did it take KISS so long to get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Can somebody answer that? No. Loving Rock and Roll like I do, I look at that Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and I’m thinking, ‘Are you out of your f***ing mind?’ So I look at the WWE Hall of Fame sometimes, and knowing that Ax and Smash are not in there, I’m thinking, ‘Are you guys out of your f***ing mind?’ Yeah, they should be in there," Tony Schiavone said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Ad

Tony Schiavone never thought Bret Hart would be World Champion

During the '80s and '90s, there was a belief in professional wrestling that one could never be a world champion without an incredible physique. This is why wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, André the Giant, and Bruno Sammartino seemingly dominated the business for several years. Wrestlers like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels changed this perception. They demonstrated to the next generation of wrestlers that size did not matter by becoming WWE Champions.

Ad

On a recent episode of What Happened When, Tony Schiavone admitted that he did not believe Bret Hart would become a world champion, as he was not as physically imposing as some other stars on the roster. However, he acknowledged that he was wrong.

"I thought Vince looked for the big, big guy; the big guys like Hulk Hogan. I thought Bret was great, a great technical wrestler but I didn't think he'd be a world champion—I was wrong," said Tony Schiavone. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Ad

Only two WWE legends have been confirmed for the 2025 Hall of Fame. However, Demolition could also be inducted this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback