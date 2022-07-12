"That would be wild" - Top AEW champion on a potential match-up against Paige VanZant

Current AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa is open to the idea of a potential collision with Paige VanZant in a different series of matches.

Rosa last defended her title at Forbidden Door against Toni Storm. After defeating Storm, she teamed up with the latter for the first time last week on Dynamite to take on Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose.

Meanwhile, VanZant made her AEW in-ring debut at Double or Nothing in a mixed trios tag match along with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. They were victorious against Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara, and Frankie Kazarian.

Speaking to the Miami Herald's Jim Varsallone, La Mera Mera revealed that she welcomed PVZ after the latter's signing. When asked about a possible series of boxing, wrestling and MMA fights against VanZant, Rosa claimed that she would be more than ready if All Elite Wrestling was down for it.

"That [a match against Paige VanZant] would be wild. I don't say no to nothing, so if AEW wants to do it, go ahead. I'll ask Combate Global, 'give me a t-shirt' and do some co-promoting," Rosa said. [H/T Fightful]

Check out her interview below:

La Mera Mera is no stranger to MMA, as she previously competed at Combate Americas (now Combate Global) on November 8, 2019. She will make her return to the promotion as a commentator for the July 15 and 22 events.

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa shared her experience at the American Top Team

Before Paige VanZant's topic came up in the interview, Rosa discussed her stint at Dan Lambert's American Top Team facility, VanZant's MMA gym. Rosa stated that she and Lambert shared a good working relationship.

La Mera Mera also admitted that she had a great time in the gym due to the nice people there.

"Dan Lambert, the owner of American Top Team, him and I are pretty acquainted with each other. I love the fact that he tells the other fighters, 'she fights too! She's a bada**. When she gets her next fight, I'm going to train her at American Top Team.' 'You will humble me.' I went over there, trained, everyone is really nice. I'm always humble," Rosa stated.

Thunder Rosa @thunderrosa22

Never let ANYONE TELL YOU YOU CANT DO IT!

7 years, many sacrifices, heartaches, lessons learned And I returned to Japan as the Before and After….Never let ANYONE TELL YOU YOU CANT DO IT!7 years, many sacrifices, heartaches, lessons learned And I returned to Japan as the #AEW WORLD CHAMPION! The work never ends, specially when you are on the top! Believe in yourself, show up and show off! #blessed Before and After…. Never let ANYONE TELL YOU YOU CANT DO IT! 7 years, many sacrifices, heartaches, lessons learned And I returned to Japan as the #AEW WORLD CHAMPION! The work never ends, specially when you are on the top! Believe in yourself, show up and show off! #blessed https://t.co/MT8HyHJWpA

On the upcoming episode of Dark, Rosa will wrestle Miyu Yamashita in an AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Match. It will be interesting to see if Yamashita will pull an upset or if La Mera Mera will assert her dominance over the Japanese star.

