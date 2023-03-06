Top AEW champion dethroned at Revolution pay-per-view

AEW Revolution saw ROH World Television and TNT Champion Samoa Joe take on his former friend and bitter rival Wardlow.

Samoa Joe won his first TNT Championship by defeating Wardlow at Full Gear last year. The Samoan Submission Machine also defeated Wardlow in their rematch. After the match, Joe attacked Wardlow and cut his hair. Following the beatdown, Mr. Mayhem was not seen on AEW television for several weeks.

Samoa Joe then dropped the title to Darby Allin but won it back in their rematch to become a two-time TNT Champion. On the same night, Mr. Mayhem returned to confront his former friend.

Wardlow revealed that Joe crossed the line when he cut his hair as he was growing it out in memory of his late father. Tonight on AEW Revolution, the two friends turned bitter rivals battled each other with the TNT Title on the line.

Wardlow showed no remorse for the self-proclaimed King of Television as he began to strike as soon as the bell rang. The two went back and forth. Joe looked to end things with Wardlow's signature move, the Powerbomb Symphony, but wasted too much time allowing Mr. Mayhem to recover.

Eventually, Wardlow locked in the Sleeper Hold, and Joe passed out, forcing the referee to call off the match.

Mr. Mayhem is now a two-time TNT Champion. However, Wardlow has no time to rest as his first title defense will be this Wednesday on Dynamite against the winner of the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Powerhouse Hobbs.

