Top AEW champion injured during title match; apologizes to fans

A top AEW champion recently defended his title outside of All Elite Wrestling. During an epic match, he injured his shoulder, creating concern among his fans. However, he recently provided a major update about his status, apologizing to the fans.AEW World Tag Team Champion Bandido recently defended his ROH World Championship against Hechicero at CMLL Viernes Espectacular. It was a blockbuster rematch between the two rivals in Mexico, where the All Elite Wrestling star managed to retain his title. However, the highlight was his incredible performance despite having a dislocated shoulder in the middle of the match.Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old shared a photo of himself wearing an arm sling along with a heartfelt message. He apologized to fans at the arena for not being able to perform at his best due to a shoulder dislocation. He expressed his gratitude to Hechicero for being an incredible opponent in the ring.“My apologies to all the CMLL fans. My shoulder popped out and went back in place. Thank you, Hechicero, for being a gentleman. We owe a third to our Mexican fans.” [Translated from Spanish]Check out his Instagram post below:Bandido's Instagram story [Image via the AEW star's Instagram]To wrap up his message, the AEW World Tag Team Champion stated that he is eager for a third match against Hechicero. Well, with that said, fans will be eager to see when Bandido will be able to make a comeback to the ring from here on following such an injury.CMLL shares a heartfelt post for AEW World Tag Team Champion BandidoBandido's epic showdown with Hechicero at CMLL Viernes Espectacular has been garnering a lot of attention all over the internet. Fans have been appreciating the valiant efforts of the AEW World Tag Team Champion for competing even with a dislocated shoulder.CMLL took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post following the ROH World Title match, featuring a few photos of Bandido. The caption praised his fighting spirit, commending him for defeating Hechicero despite battling through immense pain.&quot;After enduring the Sorcerer's relentless punishment on his shoulder, Bandido pulled forces from the depths to assert himself in a memorable fight and retain the ROH World Championship.&quot; [Translated from Spanish]Check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBesides, the 30-year-old has been actively competing in All Elite Wrestling as well. He has been defending his World Tag Team Championships alongside Brody King in the company against the best teams like The Young Bucks and GOA. With that said, it will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for him from here on.