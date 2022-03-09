"There’s crazy stuff happening now" - Top AEW Champion reacts to Tony Khan buying ROH

A few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that he had bought Ring of Honor. All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy had his say on the situation and its aftermath during the post-Revolution media scrum.

Ring of Honor is one of the most important promotions in the post-2000 wrestling industry. Megastars like Samoa Joe, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson plied their trade in that promotion and got nationwide attention.

Speaking during the media scrum after AEW's first pay-per-view of 2022, Jungle Boy commented on Tony Khan's acquisition of ROH. The Jurassic Express member believes not only is it a big move, but it can never cause harm to the company in any way.

“I mean, it’s exciting. There’s crazy stuff happening now in wrestling that I think a couple of years ago you would never have imagined, so I think it’s really cool. I think it’s just going to provide new opportunities for people who maybe don’t work here now, and some people who do work here now. I guess I am just excited with everyone else to see what exactly that means. But yeah, I don’t see any way it can be a bad thing. Tony’s making big moves, he’s all about that, so he’s continuing to push forward, and I think that’s neat,” Jungle Boy said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Revolution also saw Paige VanZant and Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, aka Shane Strickland, sign their All Elite Wrestling contracts. Additionally, William Regal debuted in the promotion to calm matters between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

Jurassic Express retained the AEW Tag Team Championship at Revolution

reDRagon and Young Bucks won their respective battle royales on separate episodes of Dynamite to book their tickets to the Revolution pay-per-view. Both teams are two of the best teams, not just in AEW but in the entire pro wrestling industry.

However, at the end of a highly-entertaining tag-team triple threat match, The Jurassic Express took advantage of a confusion between reDRagon and the Jackson Brothers, retaining their titles.

