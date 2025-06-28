Top AEW champion's reign will finally come to an end at All In, says Jim Ross

AEW All In Texas will see one of the biggest wrestling matches take place at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, next month. As the showdown approaches, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross made a bold prediction about a top champion's reign coming to its end.

The star, who is the current Continental Champion in All Elite Wrestling, is Kazuchika Okada. He is set to battle his storied rival, Kenny Omega, who will put his International Championship on the line against Okada's title in a 'Winner Take All' match at All In 2025. The winner of the high-stakes bout will be crowned the first-ever 'AEW Undisputed Champion.'

On the recent edition of his podcast, Grillin with JR, Jim Ross leaned towards the possibility of The Best Bout Machine scoring the win over The Rain Maker at All In.

"I don't know if I'd flip a coin, but I'd lean towards Omega winning, and not for any particular reason either. They got great chemistry. They've danced before. There's just no reason that match shouldn't be a show stealer. It's booked that way. It should deliver that way. If nothing else, if you're going to watch one match on the show, that'd be the one I'd pick out." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Jim Ross gets candid about the Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada match in AEW

In the same edition, Jim Ross highlighted the rivalry between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada. He stated that it has always been a grand affair when Okada and Omega competed against each other, and it would be precisely the same when they meet again at All In 2025.

"They both work their best matches in the biggest environments, biggest situations. I think it'll be real good. They got great chemistry. They've danced before and it's always been a good result, strong performances so I think it's going to be good. I like both those guys a lot. I can't see how it could be anything but great." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

With one of the greatest rivalries in pro wrestling history set to write another chapter at AEW's biggest stage, seeing who leaves Texas as the new Undisputed Champion will be interesting.

