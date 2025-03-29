Top AEW champion unlikely to be dethroned at Dynasty 2025, according to Tommy Dreamer

A top AEW champion will not be dethroned at Dynasty 2025 according to wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer. Some fans might see this as anti-climactic.

Ad

Megan Bayne will be taking on Toni Storm for the women’s title at the show and there is some excitement among the fans about the newest star. Megan has been propped up as a dominant character lately, and rightly so.

However, Tommy Dreamer has revealed that he does not think Storm will be dethroned so soon. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, he said:

“You have Penelope Ford who can get involved and cause a disqualification and maybe take it to a different type of match. They've done an excellent job in building Megan Bayne up. A lot of times when newer talent come on the scene in AEW, it's just been like a historic pattern. Whoever the newest female is, they come in, they get a push, they lose, and then they fall into other storylines. For her, because she has been done so right, I think you can definitely get a rematch out of it.” [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tommy Dreamer thinks Philadelphia fans will cheer for AEW star Toni Storm

AEW Dynasty will be held in Philadelphia and the fans there have a notorious reputation. In the same episode, Dreamer said that he expects the fans to cheer for Toni Storm.

“Philadelphia is going to be an interesting market because I do believe they're going to really cheer for Toni Storm, but the more you keep pushing someone as a monster, the more they start cheering for that person. So, you got to watch that dynamic as well, but I don't think anybody needs to win [a championship] at any certain time.” [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Given that Tommy Dreamer has been in the wrestling business for a long time, it is interesting to read his take on the matter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback