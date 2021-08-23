Top AEW Champions drop major Adam Cole tease after NXT TakeOver 36 

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks recently dropped a major tease after Adam Cole lost his two-out-three falls match to Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36.

Cole's month-long extension with WWE reportedly ended after his match with O'Reilly, which he signed after his contract expired in July. He has not yet inked a new deal with the company, despite recently holding a successful meeting with Vince McMahon.

Amid swirling rumors of Adam Cole possibly signing elsewhere, The Young Bucks have dropped a hint at a reunion with their former Bullet Club stablemate in All Elite Wrestling.

New bio! — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) August 23, 2021

In their recently updated Twitter bio, they shared a link to a YouTube video about interacting with dead people. If one remembers Cole's final appearance on The Young Bucks' show, Being The Elite, before he joined WWE, his character was killed off in the episode.

As such, the AEW Tag Team Champions sharing a video of interacting with the dead seems to hint at them trying to hold talks with Adam Cole about possibly signing with Tony Khan's promotion.

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker also reacted to The Young Bucks' tease

Moments after The Young Bucks updated their Twitter bio, AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker reacted to the tease. Baker, who's the fiance of Adam Cole, shared an emoji indicating that she's confused about what the tag team champions mean to convey through their Twitter bio.

It's safe to say that Cole's contract situation will keep the fans talking for the time being. Him joining AEW has the potential to be a game-changing move, especially on the heels of the promotion bringing in several big names in recent months.

