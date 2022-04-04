"Never going to be romantic enough for you" - Top AEW Executives take major shot at Cody Rhodes

AEW Executive Vice Presidents the Young Bucks took a huge shot at Cody Rhodes, mocking the new WWE superstar's recent tweet.

The American Nightmare was one of the founding fathers of AEW. Rhodes, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson and Kenny Omega collaborated with Tony Khan to bring the promotion into existence in 2019.

Cody Rhodes took huge shots at WWE throughout his six years away from the company. His last promo for AEW also saw him fire shots at WWE, NXT, Gunther and the Performance Center.

In fact, the three-time TNT Champion said in an earlier interview that he would never go back to WWE and wanted to be an executive at All Elite Wrestling for life.

However, after he showed up at WrestleMania 38 Night One, the wrestling world couldn't stop talking about it. The former Intercontinental Champion defeated Seth Rollins to mark his return with a statement victory. After the match, he tweeted the following:

"Wrestling is a love story" - The American Nightmare tweeted.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Wrestling is a love story Wrestling is a love story

In response, the Young Bucks changed their Twitter bio as they often do to send messages on social media:

"The story of a couple of self-made SoCal kids who came from nothing & built a gigantic movement was never going to be romantic enough for you." - The Young Bucks said on their Twitter bio.

Cody Rhodes shed light on his AEW departure

The American Nightmare said in an interview with BT Sport that his experience in AEW had maxed out. However, he claimed that he still loved the rest of the EVPs:

"I had a wonderful experience there but I feel the experience had maxed out. You never want to get into a situation where the love goes away. I know Matt, Nick, and Kenny, I don't know if they sit in circles and hate on me or talk poorly about me, I hope they wouldn't. But if they don't know, I try to tell them on a regular basis, absolutely love those guys." (02:20)

Watch Cody Rhodes' interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport below:

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



elaborates on the chain of events that led to his WWE homecoming.



No hard feelings...



#WrestleMania | @arielhelwani "I hope history is really kind to him [Tony Khan], we were drifting apart, but we couldn't agree anymore." @CodyRhodes elaborates on the chain of events that led to his WWE homecoming.No hard feelings...

This is the first major AEW to WWE move in the last three years. The reaction Rhodes got and his superstar treatment thus far suggests that the former AEW star will accomplish everything he didn't get to during his first run with WWE.

