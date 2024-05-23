Top AEW faction reunites after one year

AEW Dynamite saw the return and reunion of a top faction after one year. This reunion caught the fans off guard and was genuinely a jaw-dropping moment.

The faction in question is none other than Death Triangle. The trio of Pac, Penta, and Rey Fenix came out to stun Bullet Club Gold in what can only be seen as a statement of intent from Pac. The former WWE star has been targeted by Jay White & Co. over the last few weeks.

Bullet Club Gold came out to the ring and started making fun of Pac. He then listed out the reasons why they targeted him and that there was nothing he could do about it. Just then, Pac appeared on the jumbotron and warned them that after their attack on him last week, he had just warmed up.

He then introduced his two other friends, the returning Penta and Rey Fenix, and then an all-out brawl ensued. After sending them packing, Pac took the mic and challenged The Bang Bang Gang to a match at AEW Double or Nothing this coming Sunday.

This match will be one to watch, and it will be a great way to reintroduce the returning faction into the main event scene.