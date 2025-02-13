Top AEW faction's title hopes squashed days before Grand Slam Australia

A top AEW faction looked to build some momentum before Grand Slam Australia. However, the hopes of becoming champions were squashed just days before the historic event.

On the February 12 edition of Dynamite, the AEW World Trios Championship was on the line. The champions, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC of The Death Riders, put their titles on the line against The Undisputed Kingdom's Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Adam Cole.

The second match of this week's episode of Dynamite was a sight to witness. Both sides went back and forth against each other in a spectacular showdown in the high-stakes match.

As the match reached its conclusion, the fans saw multiple near falls and fast-paced moves from both sides. However, Wheeler Yuta took advantage of a spot when the referee was not looking. He nailed the legal man, Kyle O'Reilly, with a low blow and rolled him up for the win and retain the titles.

The Death Riders began to launch a post-match assault on their fallen opponents. However, the timely arrival of the AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia and 2.0 (Daddy Magic and Angelo Parker) led to them fleeing the scene with the titles still intact around their waist.

