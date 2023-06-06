Top AEW heel breaks character for hilarious dance-off with Jeff Hardy [VIDEO]

A top AEW heel recently broke character to have a hilarious dance-off with Jeff Hardy. The star is none other than Ethan Page.

The All Ego One and the rest of the Firm have been feuding with Matt Hardy and his friends for several months. The rivalry seemingly came to an end a few weeks ago on Rampage. It was a match inside the Hardy Compound, and the former WWE United States Champion picked up the victory for his team.

The rivalry seems to have been reignited this past Saturday when The Hardy Boyz teamed up with FTW Champion Hook to take on the team of Ethan Page, Big Bill, and Preston Vance.

On June 3, the AEW House Rules tour continued as they landed in Huntsville, Alabama. One of the matches was the aforementioned six-man tag team match. The Hardys and Hook picked up the win.

After the match ended, Page confronted Jeff Hardy, and shortly after, it turned from a verbal conversation to a dance-off. Page tried to recreate the iconic taunt of the Charismatic Enigma.

Check out the clip below.

What happened in the rest of the card at the AEW House Roules Tour in Huntsville, Alabama?

The live show had a total of nine matches. Multiple champions participated in the event, including the newly crowned title holders AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm and TBS Champion Kris Statlander.

Storm successfully retained her title against Britt Baker, Skye Blue, and Anna Jay in a four-way match. Statlander also had a successful title defense against Lade Frost.

'Platinum' Max Caster kicked off the night by winning against former WWE Superstar Tony Nese. Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher got the opportunity to showcase his in-ring skills by taking on local talent. Satnam Singh teamed up with Jeff Jarrett and got their hands raised in victory against The Boys.

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated another star absent from AEW television, Shawn Spears. Juice Robinson also defeated former WWE personality, Pat Buck.

The main event of the night was a tag team match. The team of Darby Allin and Internation Champion Orange Cassidy defeated Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard.

Prior to Alabama, the talents were at Tupelo, Mississippi. The Hardy Boyz and Hook had teamed up then too.

