Top AEW heel has signed a new multi-year contract - Reports

Popular AEW manager continues to be All Elite, as he reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with the promotion. It is surely great news for the fans of a particular faction.

Throughout this year, there have been a lot of rumors reporting AEW wrestlers' contract status, and speculations of them leaving the company. Nevertheless, several wrestlers chose to stay with Tony Khan's promotion, most notably, The Elite members, Kenny Omega, Young Bucks and Hangman page.

However, more AEW stars are yet to disclose their contract status, which are reportedly set to expire in the coming months. Meanwhile, an AEW star signed a new multi-year deal with the company, according to Fightful Select. The report stated that Prince Nana, of The Mogul Embassy, is staying All Elite.

Prince Nana has palyed a vital part in elevating the "Mogul Embassy" faction to a great position. Furthermore, the group leader, Swerve Strickland, is currently involved in a feud with Hangman Adam Page. Clearly, the Embassy seems to be destined to for bigger things in the coming months.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen how Prince Nana continues to play the role of a loyal manager, and what The Mogul Embassy have to offer in the coming weeks.