"He’s every bit as good today" - Top AEW personality reflects on CM Punk's iconic WWE Championship win over John Cena 

Tony Khan has reflected on CM Punk's win over John Cena from the Money in the Bank 2011 pay-per-view.

At the show, Punk won the WWE Championship in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, in what is regarded as one of the most iconic bouts of all time. Post-match, The Second City Saint, fled the arena with his newly won title as a distraught Vince McMahon watched on.

Taking to Twitter, the AEW President praised Punk by claiming he is as good today as he was 11 years ago. In his heartfelt message for the company's reigning world champion, Khan wrote:

"11 years ago today @CMPunk set the wrestling world ablaze. He’s every bit as good today & he’s the @AEW World Champion. Check out The First Dance, All Out 2021, Full Gear 2021, Revolution 2022, +Double or Nothing 2022 to see why & how CM Punk proved he’s still Best in the World."

Check out Tony Khan's tweet for Punk below:

CM Punk recently teased a match against AEW star HOOK as he returned to training

At the AEW Double or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view, CM Punk won the AEW World Championship by defeating Hangman Adam Page. Unfortunately, a few days later, he announced that he would be forced to take time off due to an injury.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Punk shared a clip of himself in training while teasing a match against Taz's son, HOOK.

During Punk's absence from AEW, a new interim world champion has been crowned. At the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Jon Moxley defeated New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi to secure the title.

Once Punk gets the green light to return to the squared circle, one could expect him to feud against Moxley or whoever holds the title by that point. The Death Rider has already defended his Interim AEW World Championship against the House of Black's Brody King.

Fans will have to wait and see when The Second City Saint makes his much-awaited return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

