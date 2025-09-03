  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Top AEW personality reveals huge injury update

Top AEW personality reveals huge injury update

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 03, 2025 16:26 GMT
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite [Image via AEW's X/Twitter account]

A top AEW personality recently revealed some majorly upsetting news to their fans. Ahead of this week's Dynamite, this entity took to social media to share a personal injury update that might put his status for this week's show in jeopardy.

Ad

Justin Roberts revealed that he has been suffering from a broken toe. The 45-year-old has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since 2019. He is the current ring announcer of the company and has garnered significant popularity within the fanbase for his over-the-top mic skills. That's why his appearance on the show holds significance for AEW fans.

In an Instagram story, Roberts shared an X-ray image of his foot to reveal that he has a broken toe ahead of this week's Dynamite. Without any caption, the ring announcer included a broken bone emoji to signify the seriousness of the injury suffered.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the Instagram story below:

Justin Roberts&#039; Instagram story [Image via Roberts&#039; Instagram]
Justin Roberts' Instagram story [Image via Roberts' Instagram]

While it is unclear when and where the 45-year-old has suffered this damage, the issue will likely be recovered within the next few weeks. Despite the seriousness of the incident, Roberts is expected to appear on Dynamite to continue his duties.

Ad

The Young Bucks recently attacked AEW's Justin Roberts

Justin Roberts usually enjoys a premium ringside seat at AEW shows, giving him a close view of the action. However, this often puts the ring announcer in a tough spot, as there's always a risk of being caught up in the chaos. Well, recently, though, the 45-year-old was deliberately pulled into the action by none other than The Young Bucks.

Ad

A few weeks ago, during an episode of Dynamite, The Young Bucks took out their frustrations on AEW's ring announcer. The former EVPs first tried to intimidate Roberts before knocking him out with a double superkick.

Check out the clip below:

However, Tony Khan took action against Matt and Nick Jackson by imposing a $10,000 fine on each of them. Despite it being a painful moment for Justin, it became a trending meme among the All Elite Wrestling fans.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More
Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications