Top AEW personality reveals huge injury update

A top AEW personality recently revealed some majorly upsetting news to their fans. Ahead of this week's Dynamite, this entity took to social media to share a personal injury update that might put his status for this week's show in jeopardy.Justin Roberts revealed that he has been suffering from a broken toe. The 45-year-old has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since 2019. He is the current ring announcer of the company and has garnered significant popularity within the fanbase for his over-the-top mic skills. That's why his appearance on the show holds significance for AEW fans.In an Instagram story, Roberts shared an X-ray image of his foot to reveal that he has a broken toe ahead of this week's Dynamite. Without any caption, the ring announcer included a broken bone emoji to signify the seriousness of the injury suffered.Check out the Instagram story below:Justin Roberts' Instagram story [Image via Roberts' Instagram]While it is unclear when and where the 45-year-old has suffered this damage, the issue will likely be recovered within the next few weeks. Despite the seriousness of the incident, Roberts is expected to appear on Dynamite to continue his duties.The Young Bucks recently attacked AEW's Justin RobertsJustin Roberts usually enjoys a premium ringside seat at AEW shows, giving him a close view of the action. However, this often puts the ring announcer in a tough spot, as there's always a risk of being caught up in the chaos. Well, recently, though, the 45-year-old was deliberately pulled into the action by none other than The Young Bucks.A few weeks ago, during an episode of Dynamite, The Young Bucks took out their frustrations on AEW's ring announcer. The former EVPs first tried to intimidate Roberts before knocking him out with a double superkick.Check out the clip below:However, Tony Khan took action against Matt and Nick Jackson by imposing a $10,000 fine on each of them. Despite it being a painful moment for Justin, it became a trending meme among the All Elite Wrestling fans.