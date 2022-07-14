"I feel bad for him" - Top AEW personality sympathizes with Vince McMahon following major investigation

AEW's lead announcer Jim Ross has weighed in with his thoughts on the ongoing investigation involving Vince McMahon, and that he feels terrible for his former boss and WWE.

The Wall Street Journal report revealed details about a hush-money settlement involving McMahon, where he supposedly paid a former WWE paralegal $3 million to keep quiet about a sexual relationship between the two.

In the weeks that followed right up to the time of writing this article, more details have emerged where the total amount of hush-money paid by Vince in various situations has amounted to more than $12 Million spanning over the past 16 years.

Speaking on the "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross gave his thoughts on the investigation and what's been going on with WWE, and admitted that he feels bad for Vince McMahon.

“I feel bad about all the s***’s going on [in the WWE], it’s terrible. I don’t know what’s true or what’s not, but it’s a tough one to digest, quite frankly, Vince’s scenario. I feel bad for him.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

With the investigation still ongoing, it's unclear exactly when it will reach a conclusion. However, Sportskeeda Wrestling will have all of the latest details regarding the case for you to catch up on!

Jim Ross has had a unique relationship with Vince McMahon

As someone who worked for WWE on and off for over 20 years, it's no surprise that Jim Ross and Vince McMahon had a unique bond, with JR being one of Vince's closest confidonts as the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations for a number of years.

Being so close to Vince for this amount of time, Ross managed to disclose a few unique quirks about his boss in one of his books, including ten things you shouldn't say to Mr. McMahon.

Allan @allan_cheapshot 10 things to never say to Vince McMahon according to Jim Ross. 10 things to never say to Vince McMahon according to Jim Ross. https://t.co/8e47ZB4EPP

But will JR ever work for Vince one more time? Ross gave an answer to this after talking about the investigation.

“No, folks, I’m 70,” Ross said. “I made the money, I saved it, I’m good. I don’t want to go back to work there, I love working for Tony Khan, and not the stress and all the dissension … I don’t have to deal with that anymore, and that’s what it had become [in WWE] for me.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Ross has been a part of the AEW broadcast team since the company's first show back in 2019, and has recently made Rampage his home on TNT. The legendary commentator has also signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling, meaning you can hear his voice every Wednesday and Friday until at least 2024!

