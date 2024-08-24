Top AEW star addresses alleged backstage unrest in AEW ahead of All In

A top AEW star has just addressed the recent talk regarding the atmosphere backstage. She debunked some rumors and speculation following recent incidents. This would be Mariah May.

Recently, Britt Baker and MJF allegedly got into an argument backstage, which began conversations about the AEW locker room's situation, considering that arguments and incidents have become more common recently.

While speaking to Daily Star, Mariah May said it was disappointing to read the rumors that were not even true. She then had one thing to say to quench these speculations.

May claimed that everyone in the locker room had a good relationship with one another. She joked instead about being the black sheep because she had a habit of attacking people, especially Toni Storm.

"I see a lot of stuff that is desperately untrue, and it's just disappointing to read. But I don't normally think about it because I just think it will never end. All people do is talk and speculate. But the one thing I feel like I should say is that everyone in that locker room gets on very well. I don't know why it is rumored that we all don't like each other. They all get along super well, it's me that gets along with nobody and stabs people in the head with shoes. Everybody else is great," she said.

The full clip can be seen below.

Mariah May says her AEW heel turn was "obvious"

A few weeks ago, Mariah May talked about her infamous heel turn on Toni Storm after she had won the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

While speaking to Denise Salcedo, she claimed that it was obvious and that people should have seen it coming. She mentioned how it was obvious that she wanted what Storm had, and she thinks that even to this day, her idol is dumbfounded by all that happened.

"Can you honestly tell me that you didn’t see it coming? I feel like from the moment I stepped in, everybody saw it coming. It was quite obvious what I wanted, but Toni didn’t. In fact, now, I still don’t think she quite understood what happened," May said.

It remains to be seen who comes out on top when these two clash at All In, but this will surely be a match with the highest intensity. These women look to tear each other apart.

