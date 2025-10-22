Top AEW star admits he doesn't like Jon Moxley's close ally: "Piece of sh*t"

A major AEW star recently stated that he doesn't like a very close ally of Jon Moxley. The star is none other than the former AEW Continental Champion and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston. He stated that he personally dislikes Mox's ally Gabe Kidd.

While speaking on the Close Up with Renee Paquette podcast, Eddie Kingston shared his thoughts on Gabe Kidd who previously injured him.

"I don't like Gabe to begin with. So, that just added more to it. I'm not mad that he injured me cuz I would have done it 10. What do you think I was trying to do in that match? I get it. This is not bad life, folks. I get it. I don't like Gabe anyway. So, just adds more fuel to the fire. So now here comes the smack and it's just a little bit harder for those 16 months. Here comes that, you know, slap to the face sideway. You know, my little fun one I like to do when I really don't like a person. When I aim for the bridge of the nose, cuz you know, once you break the nose, eyes get watery. They can't see. Next thing you can hit them with at least a three-piece and a soda. You know what I'm saying? So, no, I have no ill will for the injury. I have ill will cuz I think he's a piece of sh*t person and I want to f*ck him up for it. But other than that, no." He said. [22:27-23:12]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Eddie following his recent AEW return.

Gabe Kidd injured Eddie Kingston before allying with Jon Moxley

For the past few months, Gabe Kidd has been involved continuously with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. He even teamed with them at Forbidden Door in a 5v5 Lights Out Steel Cage match. Before he came a hired mercenary for Jon Moxley, Kidd had already gotten off the wrong foot with Eddie Kingston.

The two had faced each other at NJPW Resurgence last year where Kidd beat Kingston to win the NJPW Strong Openweight title. During the match, Gabe injured Eddie when he performed a Suplex on him onto the table.

It will be interesting to see Gabe Kidd and Eddie Kingston reignite their rivalry in AEW.

