Top AEW star was allegedly seen limping backstage after AEW Blood and Guts 2023

AEW Blood and Guts turned out to be one of the most entertaining events of the All Elite calendar, with a lot of great matches. But the one match that stood out from the rest was the main event match between The Golden Elite and Blackpool Combat Club.

There were a lot of spots in the match that were just downright difficult to watch, this was the extent of the violence that these wrestlers put themselves through. Wrestling analyst Dave Meltzer spoke about what happened in the aftermath of the bout and shed some light on some of the wrestlers’ well-being after a hellacious contest.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer noted:

“There were no serious injuries in Blood & Guts but they’ll be feeling it. Wheeler came in hurt, Ibushi came in hurt. I thought Adam Page came in hurt but I don’t know if that’s the case. When he walked in, he just didn’t seem like himself but I heard he was limping out too after the show was over, you know when he went to the back. I did not hear that there was any kind of serious injury involving him but they are all going to be feeling this one. [From 02:30 to 03:08]

AEW Blood and Guts was absolute Carnage

The main event match between The Golden Elite and Blackpool Combat Club was one of the best AEW matches of the year. All the wrestlers were out there to show the sheer madness of their moves, it was just carnage.

Former AEW Champion Jon Moxley was like a man possessed when he attacked Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega with a screwdriver as chants of ECW reverberated from the raucous fans.

Nick Jackson then kicked Moxley onto shards of broken glass while taking out both Castagnoli and Pac with back-to-back moves. Takeshita entered the ring with a steel chair amid a chorus of boos and proceeded to take out Adam Page and the Young Bucks.

The most awaited moment of the match was when Kota Ibushi came out to the serenading fans and took out for his old foe Wheeler Yuta at the top of the ramp. He then kicked Moxley onto a bed of nails that left the former AEW Champion screaming in pain.

It looked like The Blackpool Combat Club had the upper hand when a slight miscommunication between Pac and Castagnoli saw the former leave his team high and dry. Seeing The BCC get dominated by The Elite, Don Callis came out and signaled to Takeshita to abandon the match.

That left The BCC at a disadvantage as they were now outnumbered 3 to 5. The match ended after Adam Page wrapped a chain around the neck of Wheeler Yuta, which prompted the ref to ring the bell and give The Golden Elite the win after a hellacious match at AEW Blood and Guts.