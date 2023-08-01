Top AEW star almost landed himself in legal trouble by referencing The Rock

The Rock was originally part of a WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star's entrance theme song, which was later changed due to trademark constraints.

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest names in pop culture today. After his raging success as a professional wrestler, Johnson transitioned to being a Hollywood actor and is currently one of the biggest movie stars in the world. Furthermore, his name has undoubtedly become a brand right now.

Meanwhile, the current AEW star disclosed how he almost got into trouble by referencing "The Rock" in his theme song. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was asked about the lyrics of his theme song in an interview with WrestleTalk. The current lyrics go like this:

“The earth is not your place. The pale skin is on your face. If you step inside with me, you will see a king. He ain’t dead. He is Jeff.”

However, the line in the song didn't always end like that, as Jeff Jarret revealed how the verse originally ended with The Great One's name, but they changed it to avoid any legal trouble:

“In writing that song, I think, ‘He ain’t dead, he ain’t The Rock’ – did you ever hear that version of it? I think that was out, and The Rock is trademarked. So I think we went back in… that last line, we tweaked a couple of different ways.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

The Rock once admitted he watches AEW

Dwayne Johnson first gained prominence as a professional wrestler, but he later transitioned to being an actor. Nonetheless, Johnson still loves watching wrestling despite his busy schedule, and while answering fans' questions on an Instagram live session, Rock answered whether he watches AEW:

"Do I watch AEW? Yeah, I watch AEW—of course I do. I'm very happy for the success of that company, because it's always a good thing and it creates a hunger, which is good."

Moreover, while it seems highly unlikely that fans will ever see Dwayne Johnson on AEW, the possibility can never be eliminated regarding a special appearance. Meanwhile, fans are eager to see him on WWE TV amid the latest rumors of him confronting Grayson Waller at Summerslam.

