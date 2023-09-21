Top AEW star becomes double champion by ending 285-day-long title reign on Dynamite: Grand Slam

AEW star Eddie Kingston made history on AEW Grand Slam after he beat Claudio Castagnoli in a title vs. title match to become the new Ring of Honor World Champion.

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Kingston and Castagnoli started off the match in quick fashion as the two men exchanged some hard hitting blows.

However, the power of Claudio shone through, as he easily overpowered his former best friend. He then put Kingston through a lot of pain, as he unleashed blow after blow to further weaken his opponent.

However, the AEW fans in attendance inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium proved to be a turning point for Eddie Kingston. He fed off their energy and started to take control of the match and soon had the upper hand.

Claudio, to his credit, tried to finish the match as he tried to hit the Ricola Bomb but that was not to be. Kingston, being the wily old fox he is, had great ring awareness to not only avoid the move but convert it into a move of his own.

He then pinned Claudio Castagnoli, after a powerbomb, to finally become the new Ring of Honor World Champion and thus became a double champion in the process. Castagnoli's reign as ROH World Champion lasted 285 days.

