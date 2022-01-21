"I’m worried for the future" - Top AEW star breaks character to offer major praise to Malakai Black and Brody King

Brian Pillman Jr. sent a message to Malakai Black and Brody King in the aftermath of the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

On this week's Dynamite, the Varsity Blondes were in action against The Kings of the Black Throne in a tag team match.

Things didn't look too good for Pillman Jr. and his tag team partner Griff Garrison, as members of the House of Black quickly dispatched them.

Taking to social media, Pillman Jr. somewhat broke character to claim that Black and King would prove to be one of the most powerful forces to step foot in AEW.

He also seems to be worried about the future of the Varsity Blondes.

"Last night our opponents beat us fair and square. I believe they will prove to be one of the most powerful forces to step foot in AEW. I’ve been second guessing myself a lot lately and honestly I’m worried for the future of the Varsity Blonds..." - wrote Pillman Jr.

Malakai Black and Brody King could be set for a feud against PAC and Death Triangle

For weeks, Malakai Black had been teasing the debut of a new member of the House of Black.

A few weeks ago, Black was ambushed by Penta El Zero M, Brian Pillman Jr., and Griff Garrison. This led to the debut of Brody King in AEW, who saved Black from the assault. King would also go on to take out all three men by himself.

This week on Dynamite, the Kings of the Black Throne made their in-ring debut in AEW as a tag team.

Black and King picked up the win quite convincingly on the night before they were interrupted by PAC.

A few weeks ago on Dynamite, Black took out PAC with the black mist. However, the Death Triangle star now seems to be on his way back to AEW in what promises to be an incredible feud.

