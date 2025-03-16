Top AEW star breaks character to praise Logan Paul: "The man is a stud"

Logan Paul is always in the headlines for one thing or another. Recently, a top AEW star has showered praises on him.

Ricochet and Logan Paul are no strangers to each other. The two men were involved in a heated feud in 2023 that kicked off at the Money in the Bank PLE. During the namesake match, Ricochet and Logan were on opposite ends of a ladder when they got pushed off. They intended to land on the top rope and springboard off it into a Spanish Fly through the tables on the outside. However, they slipped on the rope and went crashing through the tables.

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Ricochet was asked about this moment when he stated that he was going backward but was confident in his abilities. He also praised his former rival's physical abilities.

"I’m going backwards so, it’s just one of those things where you have to take control of the situation and again, I’m comfortable in my abilities and my instincts and despite what you think of Logan, despite his attitude, what you think of all of that, the man is a first class athlete. The man is a stud when it comes to just being a physical performer. So, I knew he had it. It’s trust, but also, let’s just go. Let’s go." [H/T: PostWrestling]

Ricochet got into a fight with Logan Paul after the show

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, Ricochet and Logan Paul went viral on social media after they dived across the ring from each other and clashed mid-air in the middle of the ring. They tried to replicate a similar moment again at Money In the Bank. However, this time, things didn't go as planned.

During the same interview, the AEW star delved deeper into the botched moment, stating that it all came down to his flight-or-fight reactions. He also admitted that Logan met up with him afterward, and they got into a little fight.

"So, in those moments, fight or flight, reactions. Again, like you said, you have half a second to think about what you wanna do and I feel like most… I’m out there. Obviously, you’re trying to put on a show for the crowd and at the same time, I’m holding on to Logan Paul… We going, bro. You slip, I slip, it don’t matter. We going. We going. But then after that, he met me afterwards and we got in a little fight. They got it on camera. But, in that moment, it’s fight or flight, and I’m the one going backwards anyways."

It will be interesting to see if Ricochet and Logan Paul will ever be able to renew their feud again in the future.

