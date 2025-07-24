Top AEW star calls Hangman Page talentless and phony: "A horse can’t be the face of your company"

&quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page was recently deemed talentless and phony by a former AEW World Champion. The star also explained why Page can't be the face of the promotion.Top AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently disrespected &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page. The two were in a feud earlier this year, which culminated with Page beating MJF at Revolution 2025. At All In: Texas, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy became the World Champion, while Max won the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match.During his recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, MJF said he had the Casino Gauntlet contract, which he could cash in anytime on the World Champion Adam Page. The Wolf of Wrestling also called his rival &quot;talentless.&quot;&quot;I have my Casino Gauntlet contract now. I can execute it whenever I want. And as you know, I think C biscuit, the Cowboy, 'Hangman' Adam Page (...), he's talentless, he's a bad person, he's a phony. I think the only reason everybody got behind him is because they felt bad for him. He's a loser, and I'm really excited to beat him inside the squared circle and take back what is factually, rightfully mine.&quot;Max further called Page a horse and explained why he couldn't be the face of the company.&quot;A horse can't be the face of your company. I said it at the very first pay-per-view in the history of our company to 'Hangman' Adam Page. You can't have a horse be the face of your company. What you need is a beautiful man in a beautiful Burberry scarf, and you're looking at him.&quot; [9:13 - 10:10]The top AEW star made huge claims about his run as the World ChampionTop AEW star MJF was the longest-reigning World Champion in the company's history, as he held the gold for the entirety of 2023. In the same interview, Max also claimed that the company was going through its most successful phase when he held the World Title.&quot;Because when I did hold it [World Title], it was the most successful the company had ever been from every single metric and standpoint. Don't let social media fool you. It was the best houses we had ever done. It was some of the best minute-to-minute ratings we've ever had in the history of the company. And that's because the company was on my back.&quot; [9:39 - 9:55]Well, MJF has the opportunity to become the AEW World Champion yet again, as he holds the Casino Gauntlet contract.Please credit Adrian Hernandez on YouTube if you use quotes from this article and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.