Top AEW star calls Hangman Page talentless and phony: "A horse can’t be the face of your company"

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 24, 2025 10:56 GMT
AEW Hangman Page
"Hangman" Adam Page (Image source: AEW on Facebook)

"Hangman" Adam Page was recently deemed talentless and phony by a former AEW World Champion. The star also explained why Page can't be the face of the promotion.

Ad

Top AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently disrespected "Hangman" Adam Page. The two were in a feud earlier this year, which culminated with Page beating MJF at Revolution 2025. At All In: Texas, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy became the World Champion, while Max won the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match.

During his recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, MJF said he had the Casino Gauntlet contract, which he could cash in anytime on the World Champion Adam Page. The Wolf of Wrestling also called his rival "talentless."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I have my Casino Gauntlet contract now. I can execute it whenever I want. And as you know, I think C biscuit, the Cowboy, 'Hangman' Adam Page (...), he's talentless, he's a bad person, he's a phony. I think the only reason everybody got behind him is because they felt bad for him. He's a loser, and I'm really excited to beat him inside the squared circle and take back what is factually, rightfully mine."
Ad

Max further called Page a horse and explained why he couldn't be the face of the company.

"A horse can't be the face of your company. I said it at the very first pay-per-view in the history of our company to 'Hangman' Adam Page. You can't have a horse be the face of your company. What you need is a beautiful man in a beautiful Burberry scarf, and you're looking at him." [9:13 - 10:10]
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

The top AEW star made huge claims about his run as the World Champion

Top AEW star MJF was the longest-reigning World Champion in the company's history, as he held the gold for the entirety of 2023. In the same interview, Max also claimed that the company was going through its most successful phase when he held the World Title.

Ad
"Because when I did hold it [World Title], it was the most successful the company had ever been from every single metric and standpoint. Don't let social media fool you. It was the best houses we had ever done. It was some of the best minute-to-minute ratings we've ever had in the history of the company. And that's because the company was on my back." [9:39 - 9:55]
Ad
Ad

Well, MJF has the opportunity to become the AEW World Champion yet again, as he holds the Casino Gauntlet contract.

Please credit Adrian Hernandez on YouTube if you use quotes from this article and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications