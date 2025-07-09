Top AEW star caught breaking character after reunion with Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is well known among fans of both MMA and professional wrestling. She was recently seen with a top AEW star in a video posted on her Instagram handle. The talent in question is Marina Shafir of The Death Riders.

Marina Shafir is a part of MMA's Four Horsewomen along with Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, and Jessamyn Duke. She was signed to WWE for approximately three years before being released by the company in 2021. Shafir has been part of All Elite Wrestling since her exit from the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

The Death Riders member recently paid a surprise visit to former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Their reunion led Marina Shafir to break her intimidating heel character. Shafir is usually very serious on AEW programming, but she seemed cheerful in the video shared by Rousey.

"Look who stopped by for a surprise visit the other day! @marinashafir Just in time to hose down the ice plunge. Nothing like good company in a cold bath on a hot day," Rousey wrote in the caption.

Fans are not used to seeing Marina Shafir break character. They were pleasantly surprised to see her having a good time with the UFC Hall of Famer.

Update on potential WWE return of Ronda Rousey

Rousey made a big name for herself in WWE after her debut in 2018. She had a successful run in the company as she became the WWE Women's Champion and headlined WrestleMania 35 along with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. She took time off after The Show of Shows in 2019 and returned to the company in 2022.

Even though Rousey won more titles after returning, her second stint arguably wasn't as successful as the first one, and she eventually left the company. While speaking about the UFC Hall of Famer on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's WrestleVotes Q&A, the wrestling insider speculated that Rousey could return to the organization at some point because of her connection with TKO.

"It's a flip of a coin for Rousey. I'd imagine she's back at some point. She has a connection with TKO, don't know it's going to be anytime soon," he said. [From 35:20 onwards]

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is one of the most dominant female stars in WWE history. It'll be great to see her possibly return to the promotion.

