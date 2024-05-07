Top AEW star confesses backstage trouble; says he was rewarded for "the most horrible thing anyone's ever said"

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Max Caster recently opened up about the controversy from 2021 when he landed in hot waters for referencing American gymnast Simone Biles and Duke Lacrosse accusations during one of his rap sessions on an episode of AEW Dark.

The acclaimed Rapper took a dig at gymnast Simone Biles, who had withdrawn from Tokyo Olympics 2020 due to mental health issues. The 34-year-old also referenced the Duke Lacrosse scandal in which three members of the college lacrosse were falsely accused of rape.

Caster came in for massive criticism and was suspended by AEW honcho Tony Khan for several weeks. During a recent edition of Chris Van Vliet on Insights, Max Caster was asked whether he had to run his raps by people after the Simone Biles reference. The AEW star acknowledged the sensitivity of the matter but also claimed that he got a ''hero's welcome'' following his return to TV.

“For a time. But that stopped pretty quickly. Of course, I wasn’t gonna go there again. It wasn’t even that line in that rap. It was the Duke Lacrosse, and that is a whole gray area to me because it’s an accusation, but a false accusation. But it’s also referencing something that is very sensitive in the world, which is sexual assault, and I get it; it’s a very touchy subject!'' said Caster.

The AEW star added:

''I probably shouldn’t have said it, but in retrospect, how could I ever regret that? Because when I returned to TV, it was like a hero’s welcome. So why was I being rewarded for the most horrible thing that anyone’s ever said?" [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

AEW star on whether he goes too far with his raps

During the conversation, Max Caster was also asked whether he often pushed the line during his raps.

The talented star stated that he doesn't regret whatever he says during his rap sessions, adding that he finds his jibes ''funny!'

“No. There are raps that other people have thought I’ve gone too far on, for sure. But everything that I’ve ever said and done has led to my career being at this point right now, and I can’t regret it. I’ve never walked out there and been like, 'Yeah, this is too far, but I’m gonna say it anyway!' I think it’s funny. Whatever I say, I think it’s funny!'' he said.

However, Caster said he was open to tapping into the people he trusts if he felt he was pushing the limits.

''If it’s really on the line I’ll kind of walk around to different people that I trust and go. 'What do you think of this?' and if they really, really don’t like it, I might try and rework it. But you know, I might also say it too!” he added. [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

Only time will tell whether Max Caster will land in yet another controversy again courtesy of his unhinged rap sessions.

