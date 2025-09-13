Top AEW star confirms major ban

A popular AEW star has been open to wrestling a top name from their top partner promotion, NJPW. However, he also confirmed a major ban that would prevent it from taking place inside the ring.The aforementioned star, who has been a regular fixture for All Elite Wrestling, is Katsuyori Shibata. He and NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi were a part of “New Three Musketeers” alongside current WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura in the 2000s. On the other hand, Tanahashi, who is now the President of NJPW, is on the final leg of his illustrious career, which will end at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, 2026.In a recent conversation with Tokyo Sports, Katsuyori Shibata said that he would be open to battling Hiroshi Tanahashi in his final match if asked. However, Shibata also confirmed that he has been banned from competing inside an NJPW ring. Realising that, the AEW star suggested that Olympic gold medalist and the promotion's latest signee, Aaron Wolf, would be a good alternate opponent for Tanahashi.“I think Aaron Wolf would be the best. I think it would be interesting if Wolf’s debut match was Tanahashi’s retirement match. If they offered me the job and I could do it, I’d love to. However, I’m kind of banned from the ring too, so it might be difficult (laughs).” (H/T Fightful)Katsuyori Shibata has squared off against Hiroshi Tanahashi in AEWWhile Katsuyori Shibata would not be able to square off against Hiroshi Tanahashi in New Japan Pro Wrestling, the wrestling fans were at least thrilled to see them wrestle in a match this year.The two superstars faced each other in a singles showdown at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025. It was a Grappling Rules exhibition match that ended in a draw. While Shibata has ruled out being Tanahashi's final opponent at Wrestle Kingdom 20, it will be interesting to see who will step up to him in his last match.