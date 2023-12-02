Top AEW star defeats Matt Cardona to win major title

The 'Indy God' Matt Cardona is a top name on the independent circuit and has won multiple championships ever since his WWE departure. However, the latter recently lost his HOG World Championship to an AEW star.

The star in question is none other than Mike Santana, who successfully defeated Cardona to capture the House of Glory World Championship at the HOG's The Darkest Hour event on December 1, 2023.

The match was set to be a one-on-one contest. However, it was turned into a No Holds Barred Match upon Mike Santana's request, which helped the AEW star beat Cardona in front of some Puerto Rican fans in attendance and become the new HOG World Champion.

Cody Rhodes wants to see Matt Cardona back in WWE

Earlier this year, WWE star Cody Rhodes gave his thoughts on Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder). The American Nightmare praised Cardona and stated that he wants to see him return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The former HOG World Champion was released from the WWE in 2020 and has reinvented himself on the independent circuit. Cardona has become a top name outside of WWE and AEW and has been calling himself the 'Indy God, ' which many believe is suitable for him due to his accomplishments.

Speaking on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, Cody Rhodes stated that he would love to see Cardona back in the WWE:

"I’m really proud of him. He’s out there, he’s doing the ‘Indie God’ thing with the Indiana Jones hats. Everything Matt’s doing, Matt has been the king of the indies now, this is going on year two. You only usually get one run in that role, you know? He’s going on year two. What Matt does next is gonna be huge. If he goes to AEW, that’d be cool, but if he comes back to WWE, that’s what I want, it would be off the charts. I think he’s a huge get, a huge free agent, he’s the best he’s ever been, but he’s really pi**ed me off. I have no good karma with Matt Cardona at the moment." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Do you want to see Matt Cardona back in WWE? Let us know in the comments below.