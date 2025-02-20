Top AEW star disrespected on Dynamite

The AEW Dynamite show this week began with an intense face-off between two rivals. However, it saw one top star show major disrespect to the other.

Ad

During the February 19 edition of Dynamite, the show's opening segment saw a confrontation between MJF and 'Hangman' Adam Page. Security personnel covered the ringside area to ensure things did not go south.

The Salt of the Earth reflected on the first match of AEW in 2019, which was a Casino Battle Royal to earn a shot at becoming the inaugural World Champion. He reminded Adam Page of the cheap shot he delivered that night, which cost him his chance.

Ad

Trending

He then began listing down his accolades in the Jacksonville-based company since it started while gloating about his supremacy as a top-tier superstar. Adam Page fired back at his rival and pointed out his anger while he spoke about his achievements, claiming that it was because he failed to win over the fans in AEW.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

MJF berated Adam Page for all the sinister things he had done and was disgusted to see that the fans were still on his side. Moreover, his mention of Page ending his mentor, Christopher Daniels' career, who he wrestled weeks ago, escalated the tensions and heat further in the verbal exchange.

Ad

Expand Tweet

As the segment ended, the duo stared down at each other and were ready to come to blows, with security prepared to stop them. In the final act, MJF spat in Hangman's face and narrowly escaped his wrath as Page took out the security and got some words of motivation from Christopher Daniels in the end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback