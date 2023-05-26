Top AEW star to draft his will in case he potentially dies during Mount Everest Climb

Professional wrestlers are known to take a lot of risks, but one AEW star is preparing to take the ultimate risk; climbing Mount Everest. They are even going to draft out their will in case they don't make it back.

The star in question is Darby Allin, who is arguably the biggest risk-taker on the entire AEW roster. The former TNT Champion recently revealed that he wants to climb Mount Everest in the near future.

However, knowing the risk involved with trying to achieve such a feat, Darby admitted on "Drinks with Johnny" that he is going to write a draft of his will in case he loses his life climbing Earth's highest mountain.

“We wanna most likely document the whole thing (climbing Mount Everest). Like Discovery, some type of team like Discovery. (We’ve got) connections at Warner and stuff. It’d be really cool to, but I wanna summit it and then sometime next month, I gotta make my will. So if I die on that mountain, somebody will win this guy right here (Allin held up his dog). Gotta make the will and then just gotta see where all the dogs are gonna go and the house would go. For whatever reason, if there’s a huge a** avalanche.” [H/T POST Wrestling]

Allin also outlined what he's going to prepare himself for the climb, stating that he is meditating a lot as he feels that breaking down mental barriers is the most important part of not just climbing a mountain but executing insane moves in a wrestling ring as well.

“I’ve been doing a lot of meditating and a big part of climbing Mount Everest is to prove to myself I’m capable of something so insane, because it’s just, you know, I don’t know. My day-to-day life, like doing crazy sh*t, I’ve said in promos before, I like to do the crazy sh*t because it breaks down the barriers in my head.” [H/T POST Wrestling]

Darby Allin will challenge for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing

Before he gets the chance to climb Mount Everest, Darby Allin has another mountain he needs to reach the summit of, which he could do this Sunday at Double or Nothing.

Darby will be one of four men looking to walk out of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 28th as the AEW World Champion. He will challenge Sammy Guevara, Jack Perry, and defending champion MJF.

Darby Allin has defeated both Perry and Guevara in one-on-one contests but is yet to beat MJF. The current AEW World Champion defeated him at the Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view with a headlock takeover, something Darby promises to do this weekend at Double or Nothing.

Who will leave Double or Nothing as the AEW World Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

