Top AEW star could have easily been fired after recent shot on social media, feels Jim Cornette

Veteran wrestling manager Jim Cornette has reflected on a recent rebellious tweet by a former AEW champion, who seemingly questioned her booking in 2023. The name in question is Britt Baker.

The former AEW Women's World Champion took to Twitter to express her frustration about not getting any promo time in 2023 compared to her male counterparts. The tweet received varied reactions from fans and professionals.

On a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran discussed how he would have dealt with the abovementioned situation if he were in place of the company's president, Tony Khan.

"If she is sitting at home and hasn't done a promo this year, and when's the last time you saw her have a match? I don't remember. But if she doesn't know I'm sitting home for x amount of time, I'm sitting home for this reason. I'm sitting home until he [Khan] comes up with something else for me to do but I'm still getting paid whatever."

Cornette added:

"If she is just completely in the dark (...) if he [Khan] won't give her an answer or talk to her and say, 'Look, I'll figure out something sooner or later, or you'll be back in February, or you've been off because I don't like you or you've just been off because you were on too much, but you still get a check every week.' If he hasn't said any of those things then I would be lenient with somebody making a comment like that."

The former WWE personality explained how he would have reacted to Baker's tweet:

"If I was the booker and/or the boss and I had communicated those things to her, and she put that tweet out, I would immediately call her and say, 'Well, guess what, you've uttered the last word you're ever gonna utter on that program, 'cause you tried to knock me at godd*mn Twitter, you're fired.'" [2:42 - 4:00]

AEW's Britt Baker has been away from the ring for a while

Britt Baker has been one of the foundations of AEW's women's division for years. However, she arguably hasn't had the best year as a pro wrestler in 2023.

After being in the title picture for a while, Baker lost the four-way women's title match at All In 2023 in London, England. Since then, she hasn't been featured in a significant program on TV.

Baker's last televised match came on September 16 when she unsuccessfully challenged Kris Statlander for the AEW TBS Title. Only time will tell when Baker returns to in-ring action.

