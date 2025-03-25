Top AEW star should have ended Jon Moxley's reign of terror, feels WWE legend

A WWE and ECW legend stated that a major AEW star should have defeated the World Champion, Jon Moxley, to end his reign of terror. The veteran also gave his thoughts on the championship match on Dynamite last week.

Cope (fka Edge) failed to capture the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley on two separate occasions in recent weeks. After failing in the main event of Revolution 2025, the Rated R Superstar got a rematch for the title last week on Dynamite in a street fight. However, Moxley managed to retain his title despite chaos in the match.

After interference from the Death Riders and The Patriarchy, Moxley managed to choke Cope out for the win. WWE legend Tommy Dreamer has shared his thoughts on the street fight last Wednesday on Dynamite.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer said that he enjoyed the finish of the street fight last Wednesday, but he wanted Cope to win the AEW World title and end Moxley's reign of terror:

“The match was set for either guy to win. I bought for all their false finishes. Did not know who’s going to win. [I] enjoyed the finish. Wish they would’ve put the title on Cope.” [Inside The Ropes]

Jon Moxley will be taking his AEW World title reign to Dynasty 2025

A few weeks back at the Revolution 2025 pay-per-view, Swerve Strickland defeated Ricochet to earn an AEW World title opportunity at Dynasty on April 6. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley successfully defended his World title against Cope (fka Edge) on Dynamite last week and will take his title to Dynasty.

Hence, Moxley is slated to defend his AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland at the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view.

Moreover, many fans expect Swerve to be the one to end Moxley's reign of terror. It remains to be seen if a new champion will be crowned at Dynasty 2025.

