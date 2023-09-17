Top AEW star explains why he still holds a grudge against Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro)

AEW star Eddie Kingston is embroiled in a very tough feud with his former best friend Claudio Castagnoli.

Eddie appeared backstage on AEW Collision, and delivered an intense, yet candid promo, looking straight into the camera. He went into detail on why he holds a grudge against Claudio and had a few choice words for the ROH World Champion.

Eddie Kingston said:

“Me and Claudio go all the way back to 2006/07. When he first moved into this country, we became friends and we lived together. Then you started judging me. Knowing what I had to go through, mentally and physically and emotionally everyday. You can say whatever you want but I am still here, standing tall. [0:06 - 0:29]

“But Claudio decided not to do business. Not to respect me. And don't edit this out you f***ing idiots. He left potholes in that road that many of us had to clean up. That's why I don't like him. That's why I still hold a grudge. Don't edit this out either.” [0:30 - 0:51]

Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston will take on each other in a title vs title match at AEW Grand Slam. Claudio will put his ROH World Title on the line against Kingston’s NJPW Openweight Strong Title at Arthur Ashe Stadium next week.

