Top AEW star explains why WWE-UFC merger can benefit them

The pro wrestling world is currently abuzz with news of WWE merging with UFC to form a new organization. Interestingly, MJF believes this move could benefit AEW as well.

Vince McMahon recently announced that the Stamford-based promotion had signed an agreement with UFC's parent company, Endeavor. The deal essentially states that Endeavor now owns 51% of WWE, with the rest distributed among the sports entertainment company's shareholders.

While the long-term implications of the merger are yet to be determined, AEW World Champion MJF believes this would also inadvertently help Tony Khan's company. Speaking to the media after he was honored with the Key to the Town of Oyster Bay, Friedman stated:

"It's exciting. A rising tide lifts all ships. The more professional wrestling is in the media, the better, which is why as world champion, the best thing Tony Khan ever did was give me the opportunity to wrestler for the belt and beat that loser Jon Moxley so I can rise the ship that is All Elite Wrestling." (H/T: SeScoops)

A wrestling veteran recently compared WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio and MJF

While MJF and Dominik Mysterio are highly skilled in their heel roles, Disco Inferno believes the latter is better as an on-screen villain.

In an episode of Keepin' It 100, the wrestling veteran explained the difference in the reactions that both the stars get.

“Dominik [Mysterio] is getting the type of heat that you want, you know the people don’t like him. He gets heel heat every time he tags into a match, and I don’t know if MJF’s heat is the type of heat you want because he does get a lot of cheap heat. He’s good at it, but it’s like, I don’t know, I prefer the type of heat that Dominik gets to the heat that MJF gets,” said Inferno. [0:50 - 1:16]

Dominik recently lost his high-profile match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen what is next for him in WWE.

