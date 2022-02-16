Top AEW star to face Roman Reigns' cousin in first-time-ever match

AEW's Brian Cage is set to go one-on-one against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' cousin, Jacob Fatu. The Machine announced the match on his Twitter page for the Stars of Wrestling's Island Bash event.

Brian Cage has been missing from AEW television since he lost a Philadelphia Street Fight to Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship.

However, he has been quite busy in the independent scene, working for numerous promotions. He recently faced Will Ospreay for the Warrior Wrestling Championship, coming up short after an excellent match.

He also wrestled ex-WWE star Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed.

Jacob Fatu, meanwhile, is one of the biggest stars in Major League Wrestling history. He carried the company's title for a whopping 819 days before dropping the belt to Alexander Hammerstone. Being a part of the Anoa'i family wrestling dynasty, not only is he related to The Usos and Roman Reigns, but he was also trained by Rikishi in his early wrestling days.

Jacob Fatu is a tremendous in-ring worker and his match against Brian Cage should be a great spectacle.

Could Brian Cage be headed to WWE after his AEW contract expires?

#WWE PWInsider confirms that Brian Cage's contract with AEW is scheduled to expire soon. Cage has not been used in AEW television programming since October 2021. Reports indicate that WWE has a high interest in acquiring the services of Brian Cage PWInsider confirms that Brian Cage's contract with AEW is scheduled to expire soon. Cage has not been used in AEW television programming since October 2021. Reports indicate that WWE has a high interest in acquiring the services of Brian Cage#WWE https://t.co/BgUQmx43U9

Brian Cage had a clear falling out with Tony Khan in AEW, as not only him but his wife made it clear on social media several times.

When he joined All Elite Wrestling, the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion was presented as a big deal. Not only was he the winner of the casino ladder match on his debut, but he got paired with Taz as his manager.

He received title opportunities against the likes of Jon Moxley and Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship and the TNT Championship, respectively.

For his size, Brian Cage can do wonderful things in the ring. However, he never seemed to get over with the crowd. His sensational physique and fantastic power maneuvers would lead one to believe that Vince McMahon could be interested in the former FTW Champion.

