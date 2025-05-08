Top AEW star forced to leave match midway

A top AEW star was forced to leave a match midway on Dynamite this week and this now opens up a new conundrum moving into the future. This was because the star wasn't expected to play a role during this bout.

Anna Jay, Penelope Ford, Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm took on each other in a four way match and to make things all the more interesting, on the outside was Megan Bayne. The match started off well, with all the women going at it from the get go. Thunder Rosa was beginning to take control of the match when Megan Bayne came strutting out to the ring.

She went on to attack Rosa and Storm and the referee could not do a thing about it as the match was a no disqualification bout. However, that did not stop AEW star Harley Cameron from coming out to the rescue of the rest of the stars. She came out with a pipe in her hand to immediately take out the threat of Megan Bayne.

The two stars duked it out on the floor, with Cameron getting the upper hand thanks to the weapon in her hand. This ensured that Bayne left the match and allowed the rest of the AEW stars to regain their composure.

Toni Storm eventually got the win via submission on Penelope Ford.

