Top AEW star forcibly CARRIED OUT of arena for attempting immolation on live television 

A top star and former World Champion tried to set fire to his upcoming opponent this week on AEW Dynamite. The talent in question, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, is set for a singles match against Hangman Page at Revolution 2025.

MJF is known for making things personal whenever he is involved in a particularly intense feud. He escalated his rivalry with Adam Page last Wednesday by assaulting and blooding the latter's mentor and long-time friend, Christopher Daniels, backstage. The Cowboy promised to retaliate against Friedman violently, and the latter defiantly invited Page to a fight this week on AEW Dynamite.

Page stayed true to his word and rolled up to the arena, looking to run MJF over with his truck. However, Friedman escaped Page's wrath and managed to gain the upper hand by tricking him into targeting an impersonator dressed as The Salt of The Earth. He countered a Buckshot Lariat attempt with a low blow, planting Page with the Heat Seeker DDT, and continued his assault after clearing the ring of intervening security guards.

Although Page tried to fight back, MJF laid him down with his Dynamite Diamond Ring. However, he then decided to take matters to the extreme by taking a page out of Hangman's playbook, dousing the former AEW World Champion in lighter fluid and nearly setting him on fire. Thankfully, an army of referees and security intervened, restraining and carrying a crazed Friedman out of the arena.

It remains to be seen how Hangman Adam Page will respond to MJF's brutal assault as they face off at Revolution 2025.

