Top AEW star gives a six-word reaction to Natalya's Halloween costume on WWE RAW

A recently debuted AEW star has reacted to the amazing Halloween costume of the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Natalya, on the latest episode of RAW.

The top AEW star in question is CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana. Perry made her All Elite debut recently at the All Out Pay-Per-View in Chicago. Prior to that, she had taken a two-year break after leaving WWE. CJ Perry had parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion and joined her husband, Miro, formerly known as Rusev, in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Nevertheless, she still has connections and friendships in her previous company. Perry took to Instagram to show some love to her friend in WWE, Natalya. The Ice Queen reacted to Nattie's Halloween costume on RAW this past Monday.

The Queen of Harts was wearing a black costume with a mask similar to Catwoman and was possibly the best costume of the night. Perry reacted to the costume by sharing a reel on her Instagram story, writing the following:

"@natbynature you are a legend!!!! Happy #Halloween!!!" CJ Perry shared.

Screengrab of CJ Perry's Instagram story.

Former WWE Superstar opens up on her goals after AEW debut

Fans were left shocked that CJ Perry did not come to AEW as a manager for her husband, Miro. Instead, she has hinted at managing other All Elite stars. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insights, Perry opened up on her goals as a manager rather than an in-ring performer.

"Such an interesting question. So, I want to be the best of all time. I want to be the best wrestling manager of all time. I want to be when people think of like, people often want to be managed by Paul Heyman because he is the best manager of all time right now, right? I want that spot and so I want people to be like, ‘I want CJ Perry to manage me,'" CJ Perry said. [39:20 - 39:45]

The Ice Queen also admitted that she would wrestle as well at the appropriate moment. Henceforth, only time will tell whether CJ Perry manages to achieve her goal of being the 'best manager' in her AEW run.

Who do you think CJ Perry should manage in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

