Top AEW star immediately left the building after losing at All In

A major AEW star suffered a heartbreaking loss at All In 2024 and immediately left Wembley Stadium after her match. The star in question is none other than Toni Storm.

The Timeless One had a great reign as AEW Women's World Champion. However, she met her match in her former best friend, Mariah May, who became the number one contender for her title after winning the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

At the All In PPV, the Glamour went toe-to-toe with Timeless Toni Storm for the Women's World Title and managed to bring her A-game against the former WWE star. Mariah May played her mind games throughout the match, which allowed her to defeat Toni Storm and become the AEW Women's World Champion.

In an exclusive video posted by All Elite Wrestling's X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Toni Storm was seen walking out of Wembley Stadium following her huge loss. Storm's butler, Luther, was seen following her outside of the stadium as she danced off.

Toni Storm's actions following the loss are quite questionable, as they point towards her possibly taking a hiatus from All Elite Wrestling. We will have to wait and see if the company decides to give her a rematch against Mariah May or possibly announces the Glamour's brand new challenger for the Women's World Championship in the coming weeks.

